Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) EVP Lauren Freemen-Bosworth Sells 42,308 Shares

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) EVP Lauren Freemen-Bosworth sold 42,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $343,540.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,551.68. This represents a 69.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 1.6 %

PBI opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $499.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.80 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 76.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 344,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 149,944 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth $3,442,000. Finally, American Assets Inc. bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at $513,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PBI

About Pitney Bowes

(Get Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.