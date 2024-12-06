Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 8,261 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,875.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 53,410 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 789,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,831,000 after buying an additional 69,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of PK opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.03. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72.
Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.52%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on PK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Compass Point cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Park Hotels & Resorts
About Park Hotels & Resorts
Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Park Hotels & Resorts
- What is a support level?
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.