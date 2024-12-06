Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys 8,324 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 627.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,870,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $193,987,000 after purchasing an additional 261,060 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,716,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 9.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,984,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,214,000 after buying an additional 435,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,277,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,161,000 after buying an additional 472,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.9% in the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,283,292 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,898,000 after acquiring an additional 60,943 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of VOD stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.2423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 8%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Read More

