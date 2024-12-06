Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys New Shares in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4,988.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,616,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,820,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 62,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 93,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $150,363.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,191,939.16. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ricardo Galvan sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $114,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,008. This trade represents a 5.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,703 shares of company stock valued at $790,338. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

NYSE GBX opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.60. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

