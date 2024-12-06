Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,275 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOUG. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the third quarter worth $54,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,484,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 258,012 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Douglas Elliman by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 589,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 144,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

NYSE DOUG opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a market cap of $204.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.47. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.16.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

