Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $102,000 in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the third quarter valued at $161,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Delcath Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,086,000 after buying an additional 40,064 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Articles

