Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Raises Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,559 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OFG. Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 141,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $6,038,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 161,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on OFG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.70. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $47.66.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.25 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

OFG Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

