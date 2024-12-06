Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 18,786 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,786 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned 0.06% of James River Group worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,579,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,987,000 after buying an additional 479,823 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 2,512.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,309 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in James River Group by 39.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 469,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 132,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in James River Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 275,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in James River Group by 232.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 171,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 119,901 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $4.65 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.09.

James River Group Cuts Dividend

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.28 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 20.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. James River Group’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.94%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

