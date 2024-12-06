Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes $122,000 Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 922 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in GATX during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 20.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GATX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GATX in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GATX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In related news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State purchased 8,984 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,711.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,312,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,688,093.10. This trade represents a 0.27 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Performance

GATX opened at $159.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.17 and its 200-day moving average is $139.42. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $110.94 and a 52-week high of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.54. GATX had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $405.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

About GATX

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.