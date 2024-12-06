Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 162.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,605 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.24% of Old Republic International worth $21,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Old Republic International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,542,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,073,000 after purchasing an additional 532,251 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,850,000 after buying an additional 379,474 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 14.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,838,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,804,000 after buying an additional 231,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,072,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,002,000 after buying an additional 25,610 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,033,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,930,000 after acquiring an additional 43,458 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Read Our Latest Report on Old Republic International

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.