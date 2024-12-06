Point72 DIFC Ltd Acquires New Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 91.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,082,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,655,000 after buying an additional 996,325 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 956,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,305,000 after acquiring an additional 710,703 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,704,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,860,000 after purchasing an additional 258,134 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 44.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 672,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,589,000 after purchasing an additional 207,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Pentair by 17.9% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,351,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,141,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Pentair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $357,615.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,853.44. This trade represents a 15.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $108.06 on Friday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $65.75 and a twelve month high of $110.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

