Point72 DIFC Ltd Increases Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 823.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 47.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 70.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Bread Financial by 164.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 64.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFH opened at $61.96 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.06.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.26 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BFH. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bread Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other news, Director John J. Fawcett purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.02 per share, with a total value of $51,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $330,252.46. This represents a 18.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

