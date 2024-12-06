Point72 DIFC Ltd Takes $650,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $66,733,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in DTE Energy by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 6,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,720,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,309,000 after buying an additional 64,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $122.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $131.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.50 and a 200-day moving average of $120.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 55.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. KeyCorp downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.54.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

