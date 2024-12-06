Point72 DIFC Ltd Takes $705,000 Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 67.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,558,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,081,000 after purchasing an additional 629,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,848,000 after buying an additional 53,083 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,527,000 after buying an additional 22,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 355.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 391,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,158,000 after acquiring an additional 305,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $168.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.31. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.23 and a 1-year high of $192.61. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.52 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 37.19%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 115.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGP. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.21.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

