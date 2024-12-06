Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in K. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kellanova by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 16.1% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 498.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 217,320 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Kellanova by 8.1% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $9,241,118.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,368,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,201,136.80. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock worth $92,516,606 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.35.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $81.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.38.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Kellanova had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.35%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

