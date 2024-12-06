Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Shares Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $290.97 and last traded at $293.42. Approximately 12,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 152,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

Get Primerica alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRI

Primerica Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.87. Primerica had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $774.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $450.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $903,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,942,728.94. This trade represents a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total transaction of $507,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,081.35. This represents a 11.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the third quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 85.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primerica

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.