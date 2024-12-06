Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Insider Sam Hupert Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Free Report) insider Sam Hupert sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$256.73 ($165.63), for a total transaction of A$256,730,000.00 ($165,632,258.06).

Pro Medicus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Get Pro Medicus alerts:

About Pro Medicus

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.