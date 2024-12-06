Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Insider Sam Hupert Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Free Report) insider Sam Hupert sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$256.73 ($165.63), for a total transaction of A$256,730,000.00 ($165,632,258.06).
Pro Medicus Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.39.
About Pro Medicus
