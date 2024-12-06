ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.89 and last traded at $23.01. 301,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 263,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBF. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 86.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth about $1,184,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 16.3% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

