Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSTG. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.13. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82.

In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,258,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,874.48. This represents a 20.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $5,732,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,196,000. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,542 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,030 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 242.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

