PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.03, but opened at $23.67. PureTech Health shares last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 623 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRTC. Leerink Partners started coverage on PureTech Health in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised PureTech Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.26% of PureTech Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

