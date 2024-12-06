Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Trading Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Approximately 16,646,898 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 5,883,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32 ($0.00).

Purplebricks Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £951,111.00, a PE ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.31.

Purplebricks Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. The company provides services and technology to sell or let residential properties in the United Kingdom on behalf of the owner or landlord. It also engages in the letting of residential properties; and the provision of mortgage advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Purplebricks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purplebricks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.