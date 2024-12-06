Q4 EPS Estimates for Duke Energy Lowered by Zacks Research

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Duke Energy Stock Performance
Shares of DUK stock opened at $114.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.01 and a 200-day moving average of $110.49. Duke Energy has a one year low of $90.09 and a one year high of $121.25. The stock has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,488,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,846,000 after buying an additional 442,302 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 11,471.4% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,777,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,398 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,471,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,672,000 after buying an additional 40,243 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,290,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,537,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
