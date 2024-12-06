Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 180,641 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 821.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,641 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 53.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 139,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $2,735,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $279,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,057,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,275. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,455,410 shares of company stock valued at $111,119,901. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.09. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $42.76.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

