Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,032 shares during the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $409.69 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $289.07 and a one year high of $411.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.77 and a 200 day moving average of $369.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

