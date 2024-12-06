Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 79.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,994 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317,531 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 3,978,954 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 260.2% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 2,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,014,000 after buying an additional 1,712,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,851,000 after buying an additional 754,700 shares during the period. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $87,237,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $214.80 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $158.28 and a 52-week high of $215.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

