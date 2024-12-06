Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 17,892 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Workday by 614.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $262.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.65. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total value of $442,101.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,806.90. The trade was a 17.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total value of $738,934.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,795 shares in the company, valued at $20,228,745.10. This trade represents a 3.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,463 shares of company stock valued at $88,422,088. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.14.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

