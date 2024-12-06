Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 9,577 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Prologis by 9.2% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,002,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,805,000 after acquiring an additional 420,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 162,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $878,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.84 and a 200 day moving average of $118.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.11 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $105.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 116.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Barclays boosted their target price on Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.