Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $7.96 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,024 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,786,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,269,000 after purchasing an additional 816,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Regions Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,252,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,562,000 after acquiring an additional 979,597 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 13.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,625,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,706 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,226,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,921,000 after acquiring an additional 61,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,548,000 after acquiring an additional 241,838 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

