Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,383 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $9,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 7,516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 1,187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BHP stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $69.11.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

