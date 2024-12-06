Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 10,426 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $11,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,766,000 after buying an additional 183,947 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,001,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,800,000 after acquiring an additional 47,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 741,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,715,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $299.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.59 and a fifty-two week high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.88 by ($2.04). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $450.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,298 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.31, for a total value of $2,308,430.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,661.35. The trade was a 73.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anne Morrison sold 2,571 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $809,325.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,627.59. The trade was a 52.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,949 shares of company stock worth $5,663,763 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $307.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

