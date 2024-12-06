Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 13,223 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 617.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,191,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,503 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,906,000 after acquiring an additional 993,694 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 18,764.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 892,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,780,000 after buying an additional 887,356 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,520.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 658,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,247,000 after buying an additional 633,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 655,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,759,000 after buying an additional 489,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 1.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $181.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.08 and a 52 week high of $186.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 76.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.44.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

