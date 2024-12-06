Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 479 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $138.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.70 and a twelve month high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.94.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,518,588.62. The trade was a 4.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,069 shares of company stock worth $2,842,965 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

