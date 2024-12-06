Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) SVP Sells $23,864.41 in Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $23,864.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,423.94. This trade represents a 16.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Quantum Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $12.73 on Friday. Quantum Co. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63.

Institutional Trading of Quantum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quantum stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $0.25) on shares of Quantum in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

Featured Stories

