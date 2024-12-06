Quarry LP Boosts Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Block were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Block stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.50. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $123,232.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,605,124.74. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,820. This trade represents a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,147. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Block from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Block from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Block from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.96.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

