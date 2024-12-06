Quarry LP Buys Shares of 16,146 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Horizon by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,389,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,515,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,647,000 after buying an additional 3,470,346 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,370,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,626,000 after buying an additional 4,558,129 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in First Horizon by 5.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,025,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,187,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in First Horizon by 18.2% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 10,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In related news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $1,996,255.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 519,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,937.02. This represents a 16.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,452.80. This trade represents a 5.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Horizon from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Horizon from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

