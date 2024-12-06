Quarry LP Has $206,000 Stock Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 763.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFRD. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth $2,132,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFRD. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.29.

Weatherford International Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average of $102.44.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 46.25%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $521,565.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,764.80. This trade represents a 35.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Articles

