Quarry LP Invests $288,000 in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY)

Quarry LP bought a new position in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in TLGY Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TLGY Acquisition by 19,927.7% in the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 60,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,783 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in TLGY Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TLGY Acquisition by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 365,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in TLGY Acquisition by 102.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 600,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 303,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

TLGY Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TLGY stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51.

TLGY Acquisition Company Profile

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

