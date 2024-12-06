Quarry LP Makes New $212,000 Investment in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Quarry LP bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 29,585 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,575,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 204,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 34,665 shares during the last quarter.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Price Performance
IGI stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
