Quarry LP Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Quarry LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EWJ opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

