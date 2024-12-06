Quarry LP Raises Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $49,000.

BFAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Baird R W raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $573,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,230.47. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $109,552.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,563.50. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $119.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 1.43. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $141.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.42 and its 200 day moving average is $122.64.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

