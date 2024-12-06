Rajeev Singh Sells 13,357 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev Singh sold 13,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $48,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,537.60. This represents a 1.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rajeev Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Rajeev Singh sold 380 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $1,273.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Rajeev Singh sold 668 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $2,431.52.

On Monday, November 4th, Rajeev Singh sold 1,545 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $4,866.75.

On Thursday, October 17th, Rajeev Singh sold 385 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $1,412.95.

On Friday, October 11th, Rajeev Singh sold 680 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $2,563.60.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Rajeev Singh sold 1,540 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $5,698.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Rajeev Singh sold 366 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $1,581.12.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Rajeev Singh sold 672 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $2,627.52.

Accolade Price Performance

ACCD stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $285.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Accolade had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Accolade from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Accolade from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accolade by 244.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,623,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,178 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,842,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth $1,642,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

