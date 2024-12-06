Raymond James Predicts Stronger Earnings for Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a report released on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.71.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$25.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.70.

TSE GEI opened at C$25.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$19.42 and a 52-week high of C$26.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.72%.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

