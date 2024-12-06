Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Holdings Trimmed by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 121.9% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RYAM opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.73. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $564.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 3.01.

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.20 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

