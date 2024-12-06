RBF Capital LLC Acquires 160,529 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,529 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Allakos worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Allakos by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 794,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 84,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Price Performance

Allakos stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. Allakos Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.67.

Allakos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

