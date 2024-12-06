RBF Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. CX Institutional lifted its position in Carrier Global by 49.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Carrier Global by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.24%.

Carrier Global announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.54.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

