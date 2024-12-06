RBF Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Big 5 Sporting Goods as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BGFV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $32,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 238,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 597,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 83,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

BGFV opened at $1.66 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $37.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.33.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

