Readystate Asset Management LP Invests $100,000 in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,419,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 33,998 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,464 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 22.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 11.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Down 7.8 %

Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.37. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inozyme Pharma ( NASDAQ:INZY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INZY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

About Inozyme Pharma

(Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

