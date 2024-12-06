Readystate Asset Management LP Invests $500,000 in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1,289.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,016,270. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LCI Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

LCI Industries stock opened at $117.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $96.18 and a 52 week high of $131.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.72.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 89.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LCII shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

