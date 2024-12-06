Readystate Asset Management LP Makes New $661,000 Investment in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

WesBanco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.84. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $243.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.40 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $39,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,508.79. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

