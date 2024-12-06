Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.18, but opened at $9.50. Red Cat shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 666,166 shares.
Red Cat Stock Up 3.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $653.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 162.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. Equities analysts predict that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Red Cat Company Profile
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
Featured Stories
