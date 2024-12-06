Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.18, but opened at $9.50. Red Cat shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 666,166 shares.

Red Cat Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $653.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 162.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. Equities analysts predict that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

